Qld refutes claims it will fund access road to Carmichael mine

7th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com)- The Queensland government has denied reports that it is planning to fund up to A$100-million to build an access road for Adani’s Carmichael coal mine.

“There are currently no proposals about roads and Adani being considered by the government,” Queensland Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

“Our election commitment stands: This project will not involve the direct expenditure of public funds in the project or in directly related economic infrastructure.

“Adani’s approvals require the cost of infrastructure to be met by Adani.”

Lynham’s statement comes after the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported the state government was negotiating a state takeover of about 90 km of local dirt roads that needed upgrading to allow year-long access to the proposed site of the Carmichael mine.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously said the mine would not receive state funding, while the federal government has also said that no loan facility would be forthcoming from the Australian government to build a rail line to the proposed mine site.

Adani in February revealed that it was considering selling a minority stake in the project as a funding solution after the Queensland government in December vetoed the company’s A$900-million funding bid for a rail line.

Adani has also abandoned its original 2020 target date to ship the first coal from the Carmichael mine, as the company struggles to obtain financing.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

