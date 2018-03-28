Qld opens North West for exploration

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government has opened up more than 1 000 km2 in the state’s North West minerals province for exploration.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham on Wednesday announced the release of four areas totalling 1 100 km2 via competitive tender as part of Queensland’s annual exploration programme.

“The government is taking action to support new discoveries that help drive that next pipeline of resource development projects and create jobs and economic investment,” Dr Lynham said.

“Queensland is a proven world-class minerals producer and exporter, and home to opportunities for investment in both existing and new commodities.

“This tender process will provide an opportunity for exploration companies to find minerals including copper, gold, lead, zinc and tech metals, in a region supported by modern rail, port and pipeline infrastructure as well as a skilled workforce.”

Tenders will include a cash bid and any preferred tenderers selected will need to meet environmental, native title and land access requirements before starting on-ground exploration.

Tenders close on May 24.

The Queensland Resources Council has welcomed the state government’s decision to release more land for exploration, with CEO Ian Macfarlane saying on Wednesday that the focus on the North West is both an important recognition of the region’s extraordinary mineral potential and the growing demand for copper, gold, lead and notably nickel with stainless steel production rising sharply in Indonesia.

“Last financial year the resources sector contributed A$1.3-billion to the North West economy, supported 7 700 full-time jobs and spent A$345-million with local businesses and community organisations.”

Queensland Exploration Council chairperson Brad John said it was proof yet again of the potential for further discoveries in the world standard North West minerals province.

“The area is still underexplored, however increasing demand for tech metals and application of new technologies and exploration models is opening up new opportunities in this traditional base metals province,” John said.

“With rising metals prices and increasing investor interest, this new land release is very timely.”