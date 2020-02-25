Qld launches lung disease support line

https://www.miningweekly.com
25th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government has established a new one-stop-shop support service for mining and quarry workers providing expert advice and support on lung disease.

The confidential hotline will be live on March 2, and will be open to current and former mineworkers and their families, as well as doctors seeking information about the screening and diagnosis process.

“Easy access to accurate workplace health information and free services is essential for concerned and affected workers and their families,” said Assistant State Development Minister Julieanne Gilbert.

“The one-stop shop will provide them expert advice and support on navigating the system – from pre-health screening to accessing post workers’ compensation claim support services and everything in between.”

The one-stop shop is a collaborative engagement between the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, WorkCover and the Office of Industrial Relations.

Contact the Mine Dust Health Support Service on 1300 445 715 or email info@minedusthealthsupport.com

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

