Qld continues with economy minerals push

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government will invest some A$1-million in state funding on exploration grants to help discovery new economy minerals in the North West region of the state.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said a record number of exploration companies had taken up the government’s call to hunt for the minerals needed for advanced electronics and renewable technologies.

“From an unprecedented 61 bids, seven projects have been awarded $965 000 to help open up the untapped minerals bounty around Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Julia Creek, and Georgetown,” he said.

“Exploration is the essential first step for any mining endeavour, and our investment has encouraged industry to search for cobalt and rare earth minerals needed for wind turbines, generators and batteries.”

Lynham said the data collected from the projects would be made available free from January 2021 via the government’s geological database, to encourage further exploration and mining investment in Queensland.

“Everything learned will be shared with the whole industry, which could lead to further exploration and more mineral mines, jobs and exports for Queensland,” he said.

He noted that in addition to traditional drilling, the exploration projects would use geophysics, geochemistry, hydrogeochemistry, and data analytics.

“This funding is a practical way to help industry test out new technologies while searching for Queensland’s future projects and jobs.”

The funding is the first part of A$3.5-million in industry grants to be delivered over five years under the state’s A$13.8-million New Economy Minerals Initiative.