Pyramid Lake an easy option for Cohiba

26th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A scoping study into the Pyramid Lake gypsum project, in Western Australia, has estimated a capital cost of A$1.2-million to develop the initial 50 000 t/y operation.

ASX-listed Cohiba Minerals on Monday reported that the production rate would be ramped up to 400000 t/y during the last portion of the project’s nine-year mine-life.

The nine-year project is estimated to deliver a net present value of A$33.2-million and an internal rate of return of 104.7%, with some two-million tonnes of gypsum likely to be sold over the mine life.

Cohiba pointed out that the gypsum resource at Pyramid Lake was located at the surface as part of a major dune system, and did not require any drilling or blasting, as the material could be free dug from the dune system.

Due to the current sizing and the tendency of the gypsum to reduce further in size when handled, there was also no need for a crushing circuit.

The majority of the gypsum will be sold as bulk tonnage.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

