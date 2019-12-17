https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.07 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 14.41 Change: 0.12
Au 1475.00 $/oz Change: -0.02
Pt 927.76 $/oz Change: -4.87
 
Home / World News / South America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pueblo Viejo power plant conversion scheduled for first quarter – Barrick

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pueblo Viejo power plant conversion scheduled for first quarter – Barrick

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

The Pueblo Viejo mine, in the Dominican Republic.

17th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The power plant at the Pueblo Viejo mine, in the Dominican Republic, is about to receive its first natural gas, with the conversion expected in the first quarter of 2020.

The move would lower greenhouse gas emissions and cut costs, which owner Barrick Gold said on Tuesday was in line with its clean and efficient energy strategy.

Advertisement

Pueblo Viejo entered into a ten-year supply agreement with AES Andrés DR, SA in May 2018 for the provision of natural gas and the construction of a gas pipeline from the AES gas terminal to the Quisqueya I power plant for the mine.  This will also benefit the San Pedro region which has not previously had access to this cleaner alternative fuel.

Barrick president and CEO Mark Bristow said since the commissioning of the Quisqueya I power plant in 2013, Pueblo Viejo had looked for ways to reduce the impact of its air emissions on the environment and the cost of energy production.

Advertisement

“The conversion of Quisqueya I to natural gas will help reduce Pueblo Viejo’s power generation costs by some 30%.  Greenhouse gases will also be cut by 30% and nitrogen oxide by 85%, and the mine’s dependence on oil will be significantly decreased,” Bristow said.

The gas pipeline is facilitating the conversion of other power plants in the region, which would translate into further reduction in greenhouse emissions and significant savings in energy costs within the Dominican national grid.  Recently, other power producers in the area have announced the conversion into natural gas of an additional 525 MW. 

Pueblo Viejo is also contributing to the Dominican electricity sector with the construction of the Bonao III power substation as part of a public–private alliance with the Dominican Transmission Entity and Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Haina, which owns the power plant Quisqueya 2 located next to Quisqueya I.  

The substation is expected to help to provide more stability to the country’s national grid.  Finalisation is scheduled for mid-next year.  

“The conversion agreement, the natural gas pipeline and the Bonao III substation represent a step forward, not only for Pueblo Viejo but for the Dominicans, as it shows not just environmental benefits, but also a significant reduction of the country’s electricity cost, less dependency on crude oil and more stability for the national power grid,” commented Bristow.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.201 0.963s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close