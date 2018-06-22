PTM’s continued listing plan accepted by the NYSE

The NYSE has accepted Platinum Group Metals’ (PTM’s) plan to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the stock exchange.

The company is not currently in compliance with NYSE listing standards, but its listing is being continued pursuant to an exception.

On June 21, the NYSE notified the company that it had accepted its plan of compliance and granted it an extension until November 23 to regain compliance with the requirements.

PTM will be subject to periodic review by NYSE staff during the extension period.

If the company is not in compliance with the company guide by the applicable deadlines, or if the company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, NYSE staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.