PTM to launch $2m private placement

TSX- and NYSE-listed Platinum Group Metals (PTM) has announced it will soon launch a private placement, selling about 1.6-million shares for $2-million, or $1.24 apiece.

The company expects its biggest shareholder Hosken Consolidated Investments to participate in the placement.

Advertisement



PTM will use the proceeds for its share of costs on the Waterberg project, in South Africa’s Limpopo province, and for working capital purposes.

PTM is the operator of the underground palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium project, for which a definitive feasibility study was published in September.

Advertisement



Currently, PTM owns 50% of the Waterberg joint venture, while Impala Platinum owns 15%, Hanwa owns 9.7%, Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corporation owns 12% and the balance is held by Mnombo Wethu consultants.

Implats may elect to exercise a purchase and development option to increase its stake to 50.01%.