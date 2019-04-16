PTM appoints former Vale exec to its board

TSX- and NYSE American-listed Platinum Group Metals (PTM) has appointed Stuart Harshaw to its board of directors.

Harshaw was the VP of Vale Canada's Ontario operations until 2017. He also previously held mining board positions for Vale in Indonesia, Korea and Barbados.

During his tenure at Vale, he was responsible for creating and managing yearly budgets of about $1.5-billion, as well as managing relations with external stakeholders, including provincial and municipal government officials, First Nations and media outlets.

“We are very pleased to welcome Stuart to the board. His extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to the company as we work through the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the world-class Waterberg project. He will be able to make valuable contributions in all aspects of the study including safety, mine design, metallurgical recoveries and metal refining and marketing terms,” PTM CEO R Michael Jones commented on Tuesday.