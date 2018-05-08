http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.93 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.57 Change: -0.03
Au 1309.39 $/oz Change: -3.35
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: -5.72
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Addis Ababa|Ginchi|Gold|Nairobi|Nekemte|Consulting|Midroc|Mining|Roads|Water|Ethiopia|Lega Dembi Mine|Midroc’s Mine|Chemicals|Gold-mining Permit|Metal|Environmental|Addisu Bullalla|Alemayehu Hirbora|Arega Yidaw|Bacha Faji|Hailemariam Desalegn|Mohammed Al-Amoudi|Motuma Mekessa|Negeri Lencho|Negussie Assefa|Operations|Cellular Telephone
Gold||Consulting|Mining|Roads|Water||||Environmental||Operations|
addis-ababa|ginchi|gold|nairobi|nekemte|consulting-company|midroc|mining|roads|water|ethiopia|lega-dembi-mine|midrocs-mine|chemicals|gold-mining-permit-industry-term|metal|environmental|addisu-bullalla|alemayehu-hirbora|arega-yidaw|bacha-faji|hailemariam-desalegn|mohammed-al-amoudi|motuma-mekessa|negeri-lencho|negussie-assefa|operations|cellular-telephone
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Protesters demand Ethiopia cancel billionaire's gold licence

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Protesters demand Ethiopia cancel billionaire's gold licence

8th May 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NAIROBI – Protesters in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region demanded the government withdraw a gold-mining permit from a company owned by Saudi billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi because of alleged pollution.

Demonstrators have blockaded roads in Shakiso, 358 km south of the capital, Addis Ababa, since April 30 to press their demand that Mohammed International Development & Research Organization Companies’ (Midroc's) licence to mine the metal be canceled, said Addisu Bullalla, a spokesperson for the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress. Protests have spread to the towns of Ginchi and Nekemte in western Oromia, he said.

Advertisement

The demonstrations “will spread all across Oromia if the government doesn’t cancel this agreement, bring Midroc to justice, and make Midroc pay compensation for the damage they have caused,” Addisu said.

The protests echo unrest that erupted three years ago at the mine and became part of large-scale anti-government rallies that earlier this year culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. The demonstrations have left hundreds of people dead and the country is under its second state of emergency in two years.

Advertisement

DEFORMITIES, DEATHS
Critics of Midroc’s mine allege the company dumped chemicals from its operations near Shakiso into rivers used by residents and livestock for drinking water, resulting in birth deformities and animal deaths. Defense Minister Motuma Mekessa visited Shakiso at the weekend to mediate the dispute, but failed to resolve it, Alemayehu Hirbora, the town’s head of social affairs, said by phone.

Midroc Chief Executive Officer Arega Yidaw hung up when Bloomberg called his mobile phone seeking comment. He didn’t respond to three further calls, a text message, and emailed questions. The company’s environmental director, Negussie Assefa, declined to comment.

Midroc produces 4.5 metric tons of gold at the Lega Dembi mine in Shakiso, according to the company’s website.

Its licence, first awarded in 1997, was renewed in April for a decade and includes a provision to give 2 percent of profit to the local community, said Mines Ministry spokesperson Bacha Faji. The ministry has conducted an environmental and social-impact assessment of the mine’s operations, he said.

“We don’t want the community harmed chemically,” Bacha said by phone. “We are now consulting.”

A state minister at the Mines Ministry, Tewodros Gebre Egziabher, said May 1 on state-owned Oromia Broadcasting Network that it was a “mistake” to renew the licence without prior discussion with the local community.

Hundreds of youths have fled Shakiso for fear of being arrested or beaten after forces administering the state of emergency entered homes, hotels and cafes, Guye Hassan, a resident, said by phone. Negeri Lencho, spokesperson for the Oromia government, referred a request for comment to Motuma.

More than 11,000 people have been arrested in the emergency that’s been in place since Hailemariam tendered his resignation in February. Save for beatings incurred while being arrested, there has been “no inhuman treatment,” a committee overseeing the emergency announced at the weekend.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.328 1.142s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close