Prospect starts small scale lithium carbonate production

27th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Prospect Resources has started commissioning its battery grade lithium carbonate pilot plant in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe.

The laboratory complex in the Kwekwe area supports the laboratory scale and pilot scale production of lithium carbonate, with small scale production of battery grade higher than 99.5% lithium carbonate taking place.

The ramp-up to full pilot production rate of over 100 kg/m battery grade lithium carbonate is expected during the second quarter.

The company has recruited and trained a team of assayers, chemists and engineers; developed an in-house capacity for metallurgical testwork including flotation and leaching testwork and implemented a carbonate production process to demonstrate the amenability and viability of converting Arcadia 4% lithium dioxide Petalite concentrates into battery grade lithium carbonate.

These results demonstrate the success of the programme, Prospect Resources chairperson Hugh Warner said on Tuesday, adding that this was a significant achievement for the company and Zimbabwe.

“Producing high-grade battery-quality lithium carbonate that exceeds industry norms bodes well for the ultimate company goal of a large scale lithium carbonate facility in-country. This entire process has been designed and built in-country using local skills and services further demonstrating the business-friendly environment that Zimbabwe is rapidly becoming,” he highlighted.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

