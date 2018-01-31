Prospect raises $10m for Zimbabwe lithium mine development

http://www.miningweekly.com
31st January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Southern Africa-focused lithium and gold mining and exploration company Prospect Resources has raised $10-million before costs, through an oversubscribed share placement of 166-million shares at 6c apiece.

The ASX-listed company said on Wednesday that it would use the funds to accelerate the development of its flagship Arcadia lithium mine, near Harare, while focusing on progressing exploration at the Good Days lithium project, also in Zimbabwe.

The Perth-based company further intends to investigate and possibly acquire additional lithium and cobalt projects and supplement general working capital.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

