Production resumes at St Barbara’s Simberi as strike is resolved

15th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner St Barbara has resumed production at its Simberi operations, in Papua New Guinea, after resolving an illegal industrial action at the mine site.

Work at Simberi halted on March 7, with some 60% of the workforce taking part in the industrial action.

The ASX-listed miner said on Thursday that mediation led by representatives from the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations had resolved the stoppage, which had been primarily owing to a misunderstanding regarding leave provisions and other employment conditions.

St Barbara expected the Simberi operation to meet its full-year production guidance of between 115 000 oz and 125 000 oz.

Meanwhile, the gold miner has taken a stake in fellow-listed ABM Resources, acquiring a further 44-million shares in the company for A$4.4-million, accounting for a 10% interest in the gold junior.

St Barbara told shareholders that its investment in ABM was aligned with its strategy of targeted investments in early to advanced-stage exploration through earn-in arrangements, joint ventures or direct equity investments.

ABM holds a large tenement package in the Tanami gold district, in the Northern Territory.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

