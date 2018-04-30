Production restarted at PNG LNG

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The second train of the Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (PNG LNG) project has restarted production and exports, following an earthquake in February.

Production has been gradually increasing since the Hides gas conditioning plant, and one LNG train was restarted earlier this month.

Advertisement



PNG LNG operator ExxonMobil said on Monday that full capacity at the project would likely be reached in May.

Project partner Santos MD and CEO Kevin Gallagher told shareholders that the safe restart and ramp-up of both LNG trains ahead of the previously estimated eight-week timeframe, was a major achievement for the operator.