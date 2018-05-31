http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 12.58 Change: -0.06
Au 1304.35 $/oz Change: 6.85
Pt 912.50 $/oz Change: 5.41
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Private equity firm makes A$530m cash bid for Sino Gas

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Private equity firm makes A$530m cash bid for Sino Gas

31st May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Sino Gas & Energy has received a A$530-million cash offer from private equity firm Lone Star, which the Sino board has unanimously recommended.

Lone Star is offering Sino shareholders 25c a share in cash for their holdings in the ASX-listed company, which was a 19% premium to the company’s closing price on May 30, and a 32% premium to the one-month volume-weighted average price of Sino shares.

Advertisement

“The 100% cash consideration represents an attractive premium to recent trading prices, and provides certainty of value for Sino shareholders,” said Sino MD Glenn Corrie.

“While the Sino directors remain of the view that the business and assets have significant potential, they acknowledge that the cash consideration provides shareholders with cash certain value now versus the future risks and uncertainties associated with the business.”

Advertisement

Sino holds a portfolio of unconventional gas assets in China holding a 1P reserve of 362-billion cubic feet and a 2P reserve of some 552-billion cubic feet, at the end of 2015. The company is currently running two pilot plant operations in China, which started in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The takeover offer is subject to a number of conditions, including Foreign Investment Review Board approval, shareholder and court approvals, as well as an independent expert concluding that the offer was in the best interest of Sino shareholders.

A shareholders meeting is expected in late August or early September, with the deal likely to be implemented by September.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.3 0.798s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close