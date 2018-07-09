http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1263.80 $/oz Change: 7.89
Pt 854.50 $/oz Change: 14.09
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pretium sets H2 guidance for Brucejack

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pretium sets H2 guidance for Brucejack

9th July 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Brucejack gold mine has achieved steady-stage production and is set to produce between 200 000 oz and 220 000 oz of gold in the second half of the year, British Columbian miner Pretium Resources reported on Monday.

The mine produced 111 340 oz of gold in the second quarter, taking production for the first half of the year to more than 187 000 oz – meeting the production guidance of 150 000 oz to 200 000 oz.

Advertisement

Full-year production is forecast to be in the 387 000 oz to 407 000 oz range, Pretium stated.

The Vancouver-headquartered company said the mine averaged a gold recovery rate of 97.7% during the second quarter, with throughput totalling 236 990 t of ore milled. The mine operated at a throughput rate of 2 604 t/d during the June quarter.

Advertisement

“The successful integration of our grade control programme into our mining process has resulted in increased grade to the mill with production exceeding grade control estimates for the quarter,” said president and CEO Joseph Ovsenek.

All-in sustaining costs for the second half of 2018 are expected to range from $710/oz gold sold to $770/oz gold sold.

With production having reached steady state at the mine, Pretium said it would place an increased focus on operational efficiency to reduce costs.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.173 0.677s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close