Prestea starts to commercial production – Golden Star

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Africa-focused miner Golden Star Resources has achieved commercial production at its Prestea Underground gold mine, in Ghana, the company announced on Thursday.

Project construction of Prestea Underground, including the installation of all ancillary infrastructure, is complete, with gold production to continue ramping up during this year.

The West Reef orebody of Prestea Underground has proven and probable reserves of 1.09-million tonnes of gold at 13.93 g/t gold. Exploration drilling is under way at the mine with the objective of increasing the yearly production rate and extending the mine life.

Golden Star expects the Prestea complex, which includes Prestea Underground and the Prestea openpits, to produce between 93 000 oz and 113 000 oz of gold this year, at a cash operating cost of $740/oz to $880/oz.

Golden Star expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results on February 20.