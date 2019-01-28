http://www.miningweekly.com
President Ramaphosa to address African Mining Indaba in Cape Town

President Ramaphosa to address African Mining Indaba in Cape Town

President Cyril Ramaphosa

28th January 2019

By: African News Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address mining industry stakeholders from across the world at the Investing in African Mining Indaba set to take place in Cape Town next week.

The event, which will also celebrate 25 years of progress in African mining, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from February 4 to 7. 

Ramaphosa will be joined by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and is set to bring his investment and reform agenda to the largest mining investment gathering.

The event organisers said this year’s event is set to make an even bigger splash with two heads of state and 35 confirmed to speak already. Central themes of the event include resource nationalism, innovations in technology, battery metals, diversity in mining, and sustainable development.

Director of content Harry Chapman said: “As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mining Indaba, we are very honoured to be joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We see ourselves as having an important role to play in the market and in helping drive investment into African mining, but also to champion sustainability and economic development. 

"This ties into continental wide themes, particularly in South Africa with President Ramaphosa’s investment drive, so we couldn’t be more excited to be welcoming him to Mining Indaba next week,” said Chapman, adding that Ramaphosa’s attendance would be “a fantastic opportunity for delegates to hear about the President’s plans for driving growth and investment in the mining sector in South Africa”.

Edited by: African News Agency

