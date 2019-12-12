Premier raises funds through online investment platform

https://www.miningweekly.com
12th December 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Premier African Minerals successfully completed an offer through online investment platform PrimaryBid on Wednesday, raising £262 293.

The company issued about 262-million new ordinary shares to satisfy the fundraising, which will be admitted to trading on December 18.

Premier now has about 11.2-billion shares in issue.

CEO George Roach said that with the company’s Zimbabwean operations being on the verge of hopefully turning a corner, he believed this was a good opportunity for investors to participate in a fundraise on the retail-friendly PrimaryBid platform.

PrimaryBid allows access to new share offers from listed companies at the same discounted price available to institutions.

Premier has a 49% interest in the RHA tungsten project, in Zimbabwe.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

