Premier raises funds through online investment platform

Aim-listed Premier African Minerals successfully completed an offer through online investment platform PrimaryBid on Wednesday, raising £262 293.
The company issued about 262-million new ordinary shares to satisfy the fundraising, which will be admitted to trading on December 18.
Premier now has about 11.2-billion shares in issue.
CEO George Roach said that with the company’s Zimbabwean operations being on the verge of hopefully turning a corner, he believed this was a good opportunity for investors to participate in a fundraise on the retail-friendly PrimaryBid platform.
PrimaryBid allows access to new share offers from listed companies at the same discounted price available to institutions.
Premier has a 49% interest in the RHA tungsten project, in Zimbabwe.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here