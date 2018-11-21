Premier encouraged by high-grade intersections at RHA

Exploration drilling at Premier African Minerals’ 49%-owned RHA tungsten mine, in Zimbabwe, has demonstrated encouraging multiple high-grade intersections and the potential convergence of orebodies, CEO George Roach said on Wednesday.

Providing feedback to shareholders regarding the latest drilling results for the project, he said the nature of the orebody at RHA is “spotty” with big variances over short distances but that the sheer number of high-grade intersections was encouraging.

He pointed out that the preliminary internal assay results indicate multiple mineralised load structures with wolframite at commercial grades and visible copper mineralisation in the form of chalcopyrite coexistent in the same orebodies as the wolframite.

“The results continue to confirm that mineralisation is increasing in an easterly direction and it is likely that the pit may be extended at a time in the future if a decline shaft is constructed. Any significant extension to the openpit in an easterly direction will interfere with the existing vertical shaft,” Roach commented.