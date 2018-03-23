http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.50 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 11.74 Change: 0.11
Au 1341.62 $/oz Change: 9.63
Pt 957.50 $/oz Change: -0.07
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|London|Brandon Hill Capital|Business|Exploration|Financial|Mining|Platinum|Premier African Minerals|Zimbabwe|Mining|Tungsten Producer|George Roach
|Business|Exploration|Financial|Mining|Platinum||||
johannesburg|london|brandon-hill-capital|business|exploration|financial|mining|platinum|premier-african-minerals|zimbabwe|mining-industry-term|tungsten-producer|george-roach
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Premier appoints financial adviser for Zimbabwe mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Premier appoints financial adviser for Zimbabwe mine

23rd March 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Emerging tungsten producer Premier African Minerals has appointed London-based financial consultant Brandon Hill Capital as financial adviser to assist the company with regards to the funding and development of the Zimbabwe-based RHA tungsten mine, in which Premier has a 49% interest and is the operator.

CEO George Roach said on Friday that Brandon Hill was “widely recognised in the investment community for providing financial advice on transactions”.

Advertisement

This comes as Zimbabwe has ratified amendments to the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, removing the stipulation that prevented foreign entities from holding majority stakes for all types of mining, except diamond and platinum mines.                                                                              

Roach said that the changes to Zimbabwe’s indigenisation legislation “strongly reaffirm” that the country is open for business.

Advertisement

“Premier finds itself very favourably positioned to advance its well-established profile of exploration assets in Zimbabwe,” he said.

In addition, Roach noted that a major procedural hurdle in the ongoing discussions with Premier’s joint venture partner, the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Fund had also been removed.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.356 1.125s - 602pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close