http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.80 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 12.67 Change: -0.11
Au 1290.78 $/oz Change: -2.39
Pt 894.50 $/oz Change: -6.81
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Premier African Minerals|Projects|Zimbabwe|George Roach
Projects||
premier-african-minerals|projects|zimbabwe|george-roach
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Premier African secures $300 000 loan

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Premier African secures $300 000 loan

5th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Premier African Minerals (Pam) has entered into a loan agreement with a company, owned by a trust of which its CEO George Roach is a beneficiary, for a gross value of $300 000.

The loan will provide additional general working capital, while the company looks to bring finality to the negotiations currently under way at the Zulu lithium and RHA tungsten projects, in Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Premier will repay the entire loan within five days following the 60-day maturity of the loan, and has agreed not to draw down against any equity or equity-linked financing facilities until the loan is repaid.

Premier has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare-earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.404 1.407s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close