https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.33 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 15.08 Change: -0.08
Au 1655.52 $/oz Change: 23.83
Pt 965.24 $/oz Change: -16.25
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Precious metals bull Excellon buys Otis Gold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Precious metals bull Excellon buys Otis Gold

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Drilling at the Kilgore project, in Idaho, US.

24th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The share price of Vancouver-headquartered Otis Gold surged 28% on Monday, following the news that Toronto-listed Excellon Resources would buy the company.

The combined business would combine Excellon’s Platosa high-grade silver mine, in Mexico, with Otis’ “high-return, low-risk” Kilgore development project, in the US.

Advertisement

“We believe that we are at the dawn of a new bull market in precious metals. The Kilgore deposit multiplies our resource base and increases our precious metal exposure from approximately 50% to over 90%,” said Excellon president and CEO Brendan Cahill.

He added that Kilgore represented a low-cost, high-internal rate of return opportunity.

Advertisement

The preliminary economic assessment for Kilgore established that the project has a post-tax net present value of $185-million and an IRR of 54%, with initial capital of $81-million.

“With Kilgore, we will maintain our focus on exploration, the lifeblood of our industry. We have an immediate plan to grow the existing Kilgore resource and define the larger, multi-million ounce opportunity,” said Cahill.

The Kilgore project hosts an indicated resource of 825 000 oz of gold at 0.58 g/t and an inferred resource of 136 000 ounces of gold at 0.45 g/t. The Oakley project hosts an inferred resource of 163 000 ounces of gold at 0.51 g/t.

The acquisition also diversifies Excellon’s asset base into the favourable mining jurisdiction of Idaho and positions the miner for further growth in the US. Excellon is also mulling a listing of the combined company on the NYSE American exchange.

Under the terms of the transaction, Excellon will acquire all outstanding shares of Otis at a share exchange ratio of 0.23 Excellon shares for each Otis share.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing Excellon shareholders will own 74% and former Otis shareholders will own 26% of the combined company.

Excellon will be managed by a combination of individuals from the two companies. The proposed board will comprise seven individuals including André Fortier, Laurie Curtis, Andrew Farncomb and Cahill from Excellon, Roger Norwich and Craig Lindsay from Otis Gold and Mike Timmins. Timmins is the CEO and director of Trillium Mining and former VP for corporate development of Agnico Eagle Mines. Timmins led Agnico’s C$5-million strategic investment in Otis Gold in 2017 to further the Kilgore project.

Stock in Otis traded 28% higher at C$0.16 a share in Vancouver, while Excellon’s shares fell 6.25% to C$0.75 apiece in Toronto

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.215 0.783s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close