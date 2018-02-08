Prairie and JSW in ‘early stage’ discussions about cooperation

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX- and Aim-listed Prairie Mining confirms that it has held talks with State-run coal miner Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW) regarding the development and exploitation of its Polish coal assets.

Prairie has held meetings with JSW where “preliminary discussions” about cooperation took place.

“Discussions are at a very early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether any co-operation will be agreed,” Prairie, the owner of the Jan Karski and Debiensko mines, said in a statement on Thursday.



