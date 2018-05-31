POZ finds buyer for vanadium project

http://www.miningweekly.com
31st May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed POZ Minerals has executed an option agreement over its Musgraves vanadium project, in Western Australia.

The option agreement granted the buyer a three-month exclusive right to purchase the project for A$120 000 in cash and a 1% net smelter royalty on any minerals produced from the tenement.

A non-refundable option fee of A$30 000 has been paid to POZ, the company said on Thursday.

The buyer could extend the option by a further three months for an additional A$30 000 prior to the end of the option period, and should the buyer exercise the option prior to the extension of the offer period, a further A$30 000 was payable.

If the buyer were to conduct an initial public offering, or sell the tenement to a listed company, a further A$30 000 would be payable to POZ in the form of shares in the listed entity.

POZ executive chairperson Jim Richards said on Thursday that the Musgraves transaction was a good way for POZ to add value to the company while maintaining its focus on the Blinda diamond project, in Western Australia.

“The retained 1% net smelter royalty from the Musgrave tenement could prove extremely valuable should the project move to production, as vanadium is a critical metal part of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.”

While POZ has not conducted any fieldwork on the tenement area, the project is considered highly prospective for vanadium, based on previous rock chip sampling.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

