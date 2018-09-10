http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1197.00 $/oz Change: -2.52
Pt 795.00 $/oz Change: 0.92
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
London|Moscow|Aluminium|Norilsk Nickel|Nornickel|Oleg Deripaska|Potanin|RUSAL|United Kingdom|United States|London Court|Aluminium Producer|Oleg Deripaska|Roman Abramovich|Vladimir Potanin|Premier League
|Aluminium||||||
london|moscow|aluminium|norilsk-nickel|nornickel|oleg-deripaska-company|potanin|rusal|united-kingdom|united-states|london-court-facility|aluminium-producer|oleg-deripaska|roman-abramovich|vladimir-potanin|premier-league-sports-league
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Potanin returns 2% in Norilsk Nickel to Abramovich -sources

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Potanin returns 2% in Norilsk Nickel to Abramovich -sources

10th September 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MOSCOW – Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has returned a 2% stake in Norilsk Nickel to Roman Abramovich and his partners, according to a source in a holding which manages Potanin's assets and a source familiar with the matter.

The original sale of the stake was disputed in a London court by aluminium producer Rusal, which owns a stake in Nornickel.

Advertisement

Rusal co-owner Oleg Deripaska wanted to stop Abramovich from selling the stake to Potanin, saying the sale would violate a 2012 shareholder agreement.

In June, a London High Court judgment sided with Deripaska, saying that Abramovich, best known in Britain as the owner of the Chelsea Premier League soccer club, did not have the right to sell the stake to Potanin.

Advertisement

"The deal has been reversed," the source at Interros, the holding which manages Potanin's assets, said on Monday. "The decision about a possible appeal will be taken after (we) receive the statement of reasons from the London court."

Interros and Millhouse, which manages Abramovich's assets, declined to comment.

In March, Potanin purchased the 2% stake in Nornickel from Abramovich for about $800-million and increased his holding in the miner to 32.9%. He promised to return the stake to Abramovich if the London court ruled against the deal.

The sources did not disclose the terms of the deal reversal.

The London judge has yet to detail his reasons. In June, he said it would be published "at a later date".

Norilsk is one of the world's biggest producers of nickel and palladium.

A long-running battle between Deripaska and Potanin for control of the company was overshadowed by US sanctions imposed against Deripaska and some of his companies, including Rusal, in April.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.198 0.828s - 262pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close