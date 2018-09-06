http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.24 Change: 0.00
Au 1196.21 $/oz Change: -3.31
Pt 782.50 $/oz Change: -11.58
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Albemarle|Design|Engineering|Flow|Global Resource Engineering|PROJECT|Resources|System|Testing|North America|United States|Albemarle’s Silver Peak Mine|Flow|Leach Solution|Lithium Product|Services|Clayton Valley|Bill Willoughby|Colorado|Nevada
Design|Engineering|Flow|PROJECT|Resources|System|Testing||||Flow|Services|||
albemarle|design|engineering|flow-company|global-resource-engineering|project|resources|system|testing|north-america|united-states|albemarles-silver-peak-mine-facility|flow-industry-term|leach-solution|lithium-product|services|clayton-valley|bill-willoughby|colorado|nevada
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Positive PEA results for Nevada lithium project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Positive PEA results for Nevada lithium project

6th September 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-V-listed Cypress Development has announced positive results from a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the company’s Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, in the US.

Prepared by Colorado-based engineering services firm Global Resource Engineering, the PEA focuses on a mine producing an average of 24 042 t/y of lithium carbonate over 40 years.

Advertisement

With a base case lithium carbonate price assumption of $13 000/t , the PEA returned a net present value of $1.45-billion, at a discount rate of 8%, and a 32.7% internal rate of return on after-tax cash flow.

The capital cost is estimated at $482-million, with the preproduction and operating cost estimate averaging $3 983/t of lithium carbonate.

Advertisement

The PEA is based on a May 2018 mineral resource estimate of an indicated resource of 831-million tonnes at 867 ppm lithium, or 3.835-million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent.

Following upon changes in the resource model and property boundaries since the resource estimate in May, the mineral resource estimate also includes an inferred resource of 1.12-billion tonnes at 860 parts per million lithium, or 5.126-million tonnes lithium carbon equivalent.

Declaring the PEA’s positive results an important milestone for the project and company, Cypress CEO Dr Bill Willoughby on Thursday outlined the steps necessary for a mine and mill at Clayton Valley, including a sulphuric acid plant, which is the main driver in the costs.

Using a conventional approach in processing, he explained that GRE had developed a production schedule that used only a small fraction of the total resources on the property.

“The end result is a project that has strong economics and the potential to generate significant cash flow,” he noted.

A 15 000 t/d nominal production rate was selected based on the projected output for the operation, with the goal of producing 20 000 t/y of lithium carbonate.

The plant design by GRE includes agitated tank leaching, and a multi-stage thermal-mechanical evaporation system for concentrating leach solution.

GRE recommends further work, including bench scale testing, to demonstrate the recovery of lithium product, which Cypress intends to proceed with “as soon as possible”.

The company will continue to work on permitting and other areas to advance the project, which is located immediately east of Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine – North America’s only lithium brine operation.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.723 3.469s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close