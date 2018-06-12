http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1295.48 $/oz Change: -0.83
Pt 899.00 $/oz Change: -7.99
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Exploration|Firesteel Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Finland|Maintenance|Michael Hepworth
Gold|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources||Maintenance|
gold|exploration|firesteel-resources|project|resources|finland|maintenance|michael-hepworth
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Positive PEA indicates viability of Firesteel’s Laiva mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Positive PEA indicates viability of Firesteel’s Laiva mine

12th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-V-listed Firesteel Resources on Tuesday announced the positive results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) at the company’s Laiva gold mine, in Finland.

Laiva is a past producing gold mine that has been on care and maintenance since 2014 and is now 100% owned by Firesteel.

Advertisement

The mine is fully built, fully permitted and financed to production through a gold forward sale.

Production is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

Advertisement

The PEA highlights include a preproduction capital expenditure requirement of $7.1-million; average production of 75 981 oz/y at a cash cost of $863/oz and all-in sustaining cost of $974/oz; measured mineral resources of 355 000 t at 1.1 g/t gold; and indicated mineral resources of 3.4-million tonnes at 1.2 g/t gold.

Further, the PEA outlined inferred mineral resources of nine-million tonnes at 1.5 g/t gold, a mill grade of 1.45 g/t gold with a recovery of 90.4% and life-of-mine production of 456 000 oz of gold over a six-year mine life.

Firesteel CEO Michael Hepworth said that although the company had previously conducted an extensive internal study to secure financing and had already made the decision to advance to production, it needed confirmation from a more formal study for the benefit of the market.

Firesteel’s management has also identified several opportunities outside of the scope of the mine plan studied in the PEA, which could further improve the mine plan and the economics of the project.

Most important of these is three additional 100%-owned exploration properties close to the mine that the company believes offer significant blue-sky exploration potential.

“It is our intention to more fully explore these properties with an extensive drill programme in early 2019. Our goal is to have additional pits close to the mill.”

Firesteel is currently conducting magnetic surveys on all of the company’s properties. All three properties are fully permitted for exploration.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.232 1.021s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close