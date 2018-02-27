http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1318.26 $/oz Change: -19.80
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -18.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
SEOUL|Huayou Cobalt|Innovation|LG Chem|Manufacturing|Pilbara Minerals|POSCO|POSCO's|Samsung SDI|SK Innovation|China|Battery Makers|Lithium Products|Manufacturing |Products|Supply Producers|Western Australia
|Innovation|Manufacturing|||Manufacturing |Products||
seoul|huayou-cobalt|innovation|lg-chem|manufacturing|pilbara-minerals|posco|poscos|samsung-sdi|sk-innovation|china|battery-makers|lithium-products|manufacturing-industry-term|products|supply-producers|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Posco signs long-term deal to buy lithium from Australia's Pilbara

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Posco signs long-term deal to buy lithium from Australia's Pilbara

27th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SEOUL – South Korean steelmaker Posco on Tuesday said it had agreed to buy up to 240 000 t/y of lithium concentrate from Australian miner Pilbara Minerals, using the commodity to help supply producers of electric vehicle batteries.

As part of the deal, the Australian unit of Posco will acquire a 4.75% stake in Pilbara for A$79.6-million.

Advertisement

Posco said in a statement that it planned to make about 30 000 t/y of lithium products starting from 2020. It plans to supply these to firms including battery material manufacturing affiliate Posco ES Materials and its joint venture with China's Huayou Cobalt, as well as South Korean battery makers.

Key South Korean battery makers include LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation.

Advertisement

Posco said the deal meant it had secured a stable source of raw materials for manufacturing batteries, adding that it would be able to choose between different sources of lithium depending on prices. It said other sources of the material included recycling.

Posco also agreed to acquire convertible bonds worth about A$79.6 million that can be turned into another stake in Pilbara.

Pilbara Minerals, which owns 100% of the Pilgangoora lithium mine in western Australia, plans to begin production of about 300 000 t of lithium concentrate in the second half of this year, eventually reaching as much as 800,000 tonnes annually, Posco said.

It added that Pilbara also planned to take a 30% stake in Posco's planned future lithium factory. Posco has yet to disclose a timetable or location for that facility.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.121 1.013s - 251pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close