http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.06 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 12.42 Change: 0.00
Au 1330.66 $/oz Change: 92.82
Pt 995.50 $/oz Change: 118.00
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Nelson Mandela Bay|Port|Port Elizabeth|Export|Health|Systems|Transnet|International Manganese Institute|Port Of Ngqura|Port Of Port Elizabeth|Dust Suppression Systems|Systems|Mandela Bay|Environmental|Athol Trollip|Rajesh Dana|Operations
Port||Export|Health|Systems|Transnet||Systems||Environmental||Operations
johannesburg|nelson-mandela-bay-city|port|port-elizabeth|export|health|systems-company|transnet|international-manganese-institute-facility|port-of-ngqura|port-of-port-elizabeth|dust-suppression-systems|systems|mandela-bay|environmental|athol-trollip|rajesh-dana|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Port Elizabeth manganese export terminal to be transferred to Port of Ngqura

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Port Elizabeth manganese export terminal to be transferred to Port of Ngqura

12th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – State-owned Transnet has confirmed that its manganese export facility at the Port of Port Elizabeth will be transferred to the neighbouring Port of Ngqura by October 2023, where the commodity will continue to serve as an important catalyst for economic growth and development.

During a site visit on Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Athol Trollip said the municipality would continue to cooperate with Transnet to attract greater manganese export volumes through Ngqura, while minimising potential negative impacts on livelihoods and convenience for the community.

Advertisement

Responding to recent public concern over manganese dust emissions, Port of Port Elizabeth manager Rajesh Dana outlined a five-point manganese management plan formulated by Transnet.

“We do not dispute the fact that our manganese operation in the Port of Port Elizabeth creates an inconvenience to port tenants and residents. However, as a responsible corporate citizen we have superior operational and compliance controls in place to mitigate these negative impacts.

Advertisement

“Our independent scientific data confirms that the current operations do not pose any medical harm to the health of employees and residents,” he said.

He noted, however, that the five-point plan would include reviewing controls with emphasis on dust suppression systems; continued analysis and collation of data relating to air emissions and environmental impacts thereof, with appropriate remediation action and the establishment of a hotline to register any public concerns around manganese.

He added that Transnet would also continue to employ innovative technologies, seeking guidance from the International Manganese Institute to ensure its operations remained safe and efficient.

While the total yearly throughput capacity of the bulk ore terminal at Port Elizabeth is 5.1-million tons, no more than 250 000 t of manganese ore is stockpiled at the terminal at any given time.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.307 1.021s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close