Polyus signs $70m credit facility from IGN

29th May 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Russian gold miner Polyus on Tuesday announced a $70-million bilateral bank credit facility with ING at a fixed interest rate.

The non-revolving facility is repayable in a bullet payment in 2023.

"Polyus maintains its position as a respectable borrower on international markets, despite the worsened debt markets backdrop. The company's balance sheet and recently optimised debt profile give us sufficient room to utilise the entire spectrum of financing instruments, including credit lines with international banks,” senior VP for finance and strategy Mikhail Stiskin commented in a statement.

Polyus plans to use the proceeds of the facility to finance its ongoing operations.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

