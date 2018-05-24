http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.55 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.50 Change: 0.01
Au 1301.61 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 901.50 $/oz Change: -9.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|St Petersburg|Polyus|Russia|Gold Producer|Pavel Grachev
Gold|||||
gold|st-petersburg|polyus|russia|gold-producer|pavel-grachev
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Polyus sees 2018 production at upper end of guided range

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Polyus sees 2018 production at upper end of guided range

24th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ST PETERSBURG - Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, said on Thursday its 2018 production was likely to be at the upper end of the forecast range of 2.375-million to 2.425-million troy ounces.

CEO Pavel Grachev said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg economic forum that 2018 capital expenditure would be slightly below an initially planned $850-million because Polyus was ramping up its Natalka gold mine ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

Polyus said previously it believes that its stock was undervalued due to a number of risks, including geopolitics.

The gold miner has also said it could consider increasing its free float to 25% to 30%, from 16%, in the mid- to long-term, but Grachev said any potential increase or share placement will depend on its internal situation and external market conditions.

Advertisement

"They (market conditions) are not the best now. There is no rush, there is no pressure on the company (to sell shares)."

He also said that he favours a London listing and believes that it is the most obvious addition to the local listing.

Polyus has not been targeted by the US sanctions. However, Washington included Suleiman Kerimov along with some other Russian businessmen on the SDN list in April. Said Kerimov, who is the son of Suleiman Kerimov, controls the company.

"The company is not under sanctions," Grachev said. However "it doesn't rule out the emotional effect which these events had on the Russian market and the company in general."

"We do not see any other remedy except time which will bring clarity," he said, adding Polyus was in contact with investors.

It had taken some suppliers, customers and bankers several days or weeks to conduct additional due-diligence on Polyus after Suleiman Kerimov was hit with sanctions, he said.

But the process had gone well and US investment bank JP Morgan had led its convertible bond buyback in April.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.385 1.131s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close