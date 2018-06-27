http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.03 Change: -0.27
R/$ = 13.83 Change: -0.31
Au 1253.72 $/oz Change: -6.77
Pt 855.00 $/oz Change: -7.82
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Polymetal International|PROJECT|Gold Producer|Bobby Godsell|Jonathan Best
Gold|PROJECT||
gold|polymetal-international|project|gold-producer|bobby-godsell|jonathan-best
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Polymetal to recruit new chair

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Polymetal to recruit new chair

27th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LSE-listed Polymetal International will start a recruitment process to appoint a successor to chairperson Bobby Godsell as part of its board succession programme.

MLS De Sousa-Oliveira will replace Godsell as chair of the nominations committee of the board to lead the process.

Advertisement

Godsell will continue to lead the board until the company’s 2019 annual general meeting.

"Godsell played a key role in the company's success. During his tenure, Polymetal grew into a leading global gold producer with a unique project pipeline and a robust strategy that will ensure growth going forward,” audit and risk committee chairperson Jonathan Best said.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.385 1.208s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close