Polymetal to recruit new chair

LSE-listed Polymetal International will start a recruitment process to appoint a successor to chairperson Bobby Godsell as part of its board succession programme.

MLS De Sousa-Oliveira will replace Godsell as chair of the nominations committee of the board to lead the process.

Godsell will continue to lead the board until the company’s 2019 annual general meeting.

"Godsell played a key role in the company's success. During his tenure, Polymetal grew into a leading global gold producer with a unique project pipeline and a robust strategy that will ensure growth going forward,” audit and risk committee chairperson Jonathan Best said.