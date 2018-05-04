http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1309.30 $/oz Change: 0.03
Pt 900.00 $/oz Change: 0.07
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Flow|Kyzyl|Mining|Polymetal|Kyzyl Mine|Sky Tower|Flow|Vitaly Nesis
Gold||Flow|Mining|||Flow|
gold|johannesburg|flow-company|kyzyl-company|mining|polymetal|kyzyl-mine|sky-tower|flow-industry-term|vitaly-nesis
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Polymetal locks in Kyzyl deferred consideration at $10m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Polymetal locks in Kyzyl deferred consideration at $10m

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Polymetal's Kyzyl mine.

4th May 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold mining company Polymetal has agreed an early termination of the deferred conditional cash consideration related to the 2014 acquisition of the Kyzyl mine, announcing on Friday that it had agreed to pay the current rights holder $10-million in shares.

The initial Kyzyl acquisition agreement comprised an immediate consideration of $618.5-million in cash and Polymetal shares and a deferred conditional cash consideration capped at $500-million.

Advertisement

The additional consideration is dependent on the relative dynamics of the gold price and the price of Polymetal's shares over a period of up to seven years.

Polymetal said that it had now agreed to issue the current rights holder, Sky Tower, 1 015 113 new shares in return for the termination of the additional consideration.

Advertisement

At December 31, the fair value of the contingent consideration liability was estimated at $12-million, the miner added.

"We have taken the opportunity to lock in the deferred consideration at an attractive price for shareholders," said CEO Vitaly Nesis.

"The elimination of the liability is an important step in further de-risking the company's cash flow."

Meanwhile, Polymetal reported that it had completed the sale of its 50% interest in the Dolinnoye gold property to Altynalmas. Polymetal and Dolphinflip in March agreed to transfer their respective 50% interests in the Dolinnoye property for $33.5-million in cash.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.159 0.818s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close