http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.60 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 15.24 Change: 0.00
Au 1196.21 $/oz Change: -3.31
Pt 782.50 $/oz Change: -11.58
 
Home / Latest News← Back
New Delhi|Coal|Coal India|Fire|Systems|Water|India|Systems|Water Sprinkling Systems|Environmental|Odisha|Pollution Control
|Coal|Fire|Systems|Water||Systems||Environmental||
new-delhi|coal|coal-india|fire|systems-company|water|india-country|systems|water-sprinkling-systems|environmental|odisha|pollution-control
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pollution regulator issues notices to Coal India for environmental non-compliance

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pollution regulator issues notices to Coal India for environmental non-compliance

7th September 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW DELHI – The pollution regulator for the central Indian state of Odisha issued notices to Coal India mines with a combined annual capacity of 20-million tonnes for non-compliance on environmental norms, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The notices, issued in July and August to 2 mines, alleged that the sludge treatment plant in one of the mines was found to be defunct and that the water sprinkling systems to keep dust under control were inadequate, among other things.

Advertisement

The Odisha state pollution control board also alleged that a coal fire was observed in one of the mines, and that firefighting measures were inadequate.

Coal India said the issues had either been rectified or were in the process of being rectified.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.285 0.978s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close