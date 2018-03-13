http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.62 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.85 Change: -0.03
Au 1318.55 $/oz Change: -3.58
Pt 962.50 $/oz Change: 0.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Warsaw|Coal|Financial|JSW|Coal Producer
|Coal|Financial||
warsaw|coal|financial|jsw|coal-producer
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Polish JSW beats forecasts with 2017 profit, but suspends dividend

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Polish JSW beats forecasts with 2017 profit, but suspends dividend

13th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

WARSAW – JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, said on Monday its 2017 net profit jumped to 2.54-billion zlotys ($745.31-million) from 6.7-million zlotys a year earlier, driven by a 65% rise in the average coking coal price.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected state-run JSW to report a net profit of 2.41-billion zlotys for 2017 and 620-million zlotys for the fourth quarter, which according to a Reuters calculation, stood at 748-million zlotys.

Advertisement

Despite earlier management board suggestions, JSW said it planned to suspend its dividend and will not pay one from last year's profit as it needed to rebuild its supplementary capital which has shrunk in recent years.

JSW had said its policy was to spend at least 30% of the group's annual profit on dividends.

Advertisement

"The management will not recommend paying out dividend for the financial year that ended on December 31," JSW said in a statement.

JSW also said its coal output amounted at 14.8-million tonnes, which included 10.7-million tonnes of coking coal and 4.1-million tonnes of thermal coal.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.376 0.914s - 555pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close