Close

Embed Video

Polish copper producer KGHM appoints new CEO

25th June 2018

By: Reuters

WARSAW – Poland's State-run KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, has appointed Marcin Chludzinski as its new CEO, the company said on Friday.

Chludzinski has been the head of the State-run Industrial Development Agency. Local media, including Puls Biznesu, had reported he was the frontrunner to become KGHM's new boss.

KGHM has not had a CEO since Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki was fired on March 10.

Trade unions at KGHM sent a letter to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier in June saying a quick decision was needed in light of KGHM's production problems at home and abroad.

Edited by: Reuters

