Poland's PGE says facing delays in coal-fuelled Opole power plant

23rd February 2018

By: Reuters

WARSAW – Poland's biggest power producer PGE said two units at its coal-fired Opole power plant will be completed a few months later than planned, potentially delaying the country's biggest infrastructure investment since 1989.

The plant in the south-west of Poland is expected to help avoid power shortages after 2020, when some of the country's existing, but outdated plants will have to be shut down.

Units 5 and 6 will be finished in May and September 2019, respectively, PGE said in a statement late on Thursday.

"Completing the investment within the above deadlines is possible under the condition that the general contractor will act with the highest engagement (...)," it said.

In September, PGE said it received a proposal by contractors Polimex Mostostal, Mostostal Warszawa, Rafako and GE Power that the investment deadlines should be postponed until December 2018 and July 2019, for the two units.

The construction of the two new units, with capacities totalling 1 800 MW, started in 2014 and was expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2019.

The project is valued at 11.6-billion zlotys ($3.41-billion), PGE has said.

Edited by: Reuters

