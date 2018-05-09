http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1305.90 $/oz Change: -7.84
Pt 910.50 $/oz Change: -1.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Copper|KGHM Polska Miedz SA|Smelter Glogow II|Rafal Pawelczak|Operations
Copper||||Operations
copper|kghm-polska-miedz-sa|smelter-glogow-ii|rafal-pawelczak|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Poland's KGHM expects to match or exceed 2017 profit this year

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Poland's KGHM expects to match or exceed 2017 profit this year

9th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LUBIN – One of the world's biggest copper miners, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, expects this year's consolidated net profit to match or exceed last year's result despite lower capacity, acting CEO Rafal Pawelczak said on Tuesday.

Last year group's net profit amounted to 1.57-billion zloty, but this year the company had to close one of its production outlets - copper smelter Glogow II - for three months for renovation.

Advertisement

"Yes, for sure, the result will be positive, there is no doubt," Pawelczak told Reuters in an interview.

"In my opinion results may be on the similar or a little bit higher level in comparison to 2017, as this was a difficult year," Pawelczak said, citing breakdowns at the company's operations last year.

Advertisement

KGHM sald last October that an accident at its Polish smelter would lead to a fall of 14 000 t in copper output.

Pawelczak also forecast that the copper price will exceed $7 000 by the end of this year, as analysts at Bank of China expect. He also said that the company may present new information on its Canadian and American assets, but gave no further details.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was bid down 1% at $6 758/t on Tuesday.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.186 0.715s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close