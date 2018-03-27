http://www.miningweekly.com
Poland's biggest miner PGG expects small rise in 2018 coal output

27th March 2018

By: Reuters

KATOWICE, Poland – Poland's biggest mining firm, state-run PGG, expects its coal output to rise slightly this year from around 30 million tonnes in 2017, the company's CEO Tomasz Rogala said on Monday.

"I think we will produce more than 30 million tonnes. This could be 30.6-30.7 million," Rogala told reporters.

PGG, which accounts for about half of the amount of thermal coal produced in Poland, missed its original 2017 output target of 32-million tonnes after cost-cutting led to lower investment.

