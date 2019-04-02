http://www.miningweekly.com
PNG LNG signs another short-term offtake

2nd April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Papua New Guinea (PNG) liquefied natural gas (LNG) joint venture partners have struck a mid-term sales and purchase agreement with Singapore’s Unipec to supply some 0.45-million tonnes of LNG over a four-year period.

ASX-listed Oil Search, which holds a 29% interest in the PNG LNG project, said on Tuesday that the agreement with Unipec, which is a subsidiary of customer Sinopec, was the final mid-term agreement that the partners had been hoping to secure following a transaction with PetroChina and BP in 2018, totalling 0.9-million tonnes a year over 2018 to 2023.

“These agreements add to the 6.6-million tonne a year committed under long-term contracts to JERA, Osaka Gas, Sinopec and CPC and take total contracted volumes from the project to around 7.9-million tonnes a year,” said Oil Search MD Peter Botten.

PNG LNG produces around 8.3-million tonnes of LNG annually.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

