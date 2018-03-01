http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1313.92 $/oz Change: -3.67
Pt 979.50 $/oz Change: -0.33
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Brisbane|Johannesburg|Ausenco Services|Contractor|Engineering|Platinum|Platinum Resources|PROJECT|Refining|Resources|Australia|Services|New South Wales|South Wales
|Contractor|Engineering|Platinum|PROJECT|Refining|Resources||Services||
brisbane|johannesburg|ausenco-services|contractor|engineering|platinum|platinum-resources|project|refining|resources|australia-country|services|new-south-wales|south-wales-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Platina brings Owendale closer to production with DFS contract award

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Platina brings Owendale closer to production with DFS contract award

1st March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Brisbane-based Ausenco Services has been appointed as the engineering contractor to assist ASX-listed Platinum Resources to complete a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Owendale scandium/cobalt and nickel project, in New South Wales.

The DFS will bring together the information that the Platina team has assembled over the last five years and will provide an analysis of the viability of the project using data from the studies that have defined the reserves and the optimum extraction and refining method of the ore.

Advertisement

The DFS will build on the July 2017 prefeasibility study of the project, which is regarded as the highest-grade scandium and cobalt development in Australia. Grading at 550 parts per million scandium, 0.9% cobalt and 0.13% nickel, the project is estimated to host a reserve of 3 359 t of scandium, 3 510 t of cobalt and 5 157 t of nickel.

The DFS is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.434 1.087s - 305pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close