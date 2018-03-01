Platina brings Owendale closer to production with DFS contract award

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Brisbane-based Ausenco Services has been appointed as the engineering contractor to assist ASX-listed Platinum Resources to complete a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Owendale scandium/cobalt and nickel project, in New South Wales.

The DFS will bring together the information that the Platina team has assembled over the last five years and will provide an analysis of the viability of the project using data from the studies that have defined the reserves and the optimum extraction and refining method of the ore.

The DFS will build on the July 2017 prefeasibility study of the project, which is regarded as the highest-grade scandium and cobalt development in Australia. Grading at 550 parts per million scandium, 0.9% cobalt and 0.13% nickel, the project is estimated to host a reserve of 3 359 t of scandium, 3 510 t of cobalt and 5 157 t of nickel.

The DFS is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter.