Pioneer intersects new nickel at Golden Ridge

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Pioneer Resources on Thursday announced the intersection of significant nickel sulphide mineralisation at its Golden Ridge project, in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Drilling at the Leo’s Dam prospect in the project area has returned a highly significant nickel sulphide intersection of 22 m at 1.02% nickel and 475 ppm copper from 202 m.

“The results of this phase of drilling validate and strengthen Pioneer’s geological model for the Golden Ridge project, and it will now make plans for the next phase of field work at the project as a priority,” the company said in a statement.

Samples from the drill-hole have been submitted for additional analysis and petrographic description, with the results to be published in due course.