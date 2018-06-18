http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.63 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.47 Change: -0.04
Au 1282.10 $/oz Change: -17.91
Pt 886.50 $/oz Change: -17.57
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pilgangoora ships first lithium DSO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pilgangoora ships first lithium DSO

18th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The first 85 000 t of direct shipping ore (DSO) from the Pilgangoora lithium/tantalum project, in Western Australia, has been shipped by ASX-listed Atlas Iron under a mine gate sales agreement with producer Pilbara Minerals.

The lithium was exported to China under an offtake agreement between Atlas and Sinosteel, under which Atlas would sell up to 1.5-milion tonnes of lithium DSO to Sinosteel on a fixed-priced basis.

Advertisement

Pilbara MD and CEO Ken Brinsden said on Monday that the first DSO shipments marked an exciting step in the emergence of Pilgangoora on the world stage as a major new supplier of lithium raw materials.

“This first DSO shipment represents the first product sold from our new world-class mine that has left Australian shores bound for customers in China.”

Advertisement

Brinsden added that the start of DSO shipments under the sales agreement with Atlas came only days after the company started commissioning of the Pilgangoora concentrator, and prepared to produce its first ever batch of spodumene concentrate.

“The DSO operation will generate valuable early revenue and cash flow for the company while we progress the commissioning and ramp-up of the main long term concentrate operation.”

Under the terms of the Atlas agreement, Pilbara will deliver a minimum of one-million tonnes of unprocessed run-of-mine lithium/tantalum material to Atlas on a mine gate sale basis, based on a delivery schedule which is designed to allow Atlas to ship 100 000 t/m of DSO to offtake customers.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.404 1.499s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close