http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1263.10 $/oz Change: -10.05
Pt 865.00 $/oz Change: 3.68
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pilgangoora produces first lithium fines concentrates

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pilgangoora produces first lithium fines concentrates

21st June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Pilbara Minerals has produced its first concentrates at the Pilgangoora lithium/tantalum project, in Western Australia.

MD Ken Brinsden said on Thursday that the production of initial fines concentrates was a significant and exciting milestone, coming just a week after the commissioning process started at the Pilgangoora concentrator.

Advertisement

The first fines concentrate was produced through the flotation circuit, with the coarse concentrate circuit continuing to be constructed, and to be brought on line in the coming weeks.

Brinsden said that the fines circuit was prioritised during the commissioning for the higher proportion of product that is yielded through this circuit at the start of production.

Advertisement

While the initial concentrate had not been tested for specifications or quality, early signs indicate that the process plant and equipment were performing as expected, he added.

Over the coming weeks all remaining construction activities will be completed with further commissioning and testing to be undertaken through the combined coarse and fines circuit.

Pilbara is targeting delivery of its first spodumene concentrate shipment in August this year, and is currently working through the logistics, shipment and payment details with its Stage 1 offtake partners.

Following the commissioning of the dense media separation circuits over the next week, the company will then focus on continuing to ramp up the plant’s overall production capacity, with lithium and tantalite recoveries expected to match the designed Stage 1 capacity.

Brinsden said that the process would take between six and nine months to complete, with production expected to incrementally increase during the ramp-up period.

The Stage 1 project at Pilgangoora will be a two-million-tonne-a-year operation, producing an average of 314 000 t/y of 6% spodumene concentrate and 321 000 lb/y of tantalite, over 36 years. The Stage 2 expansion will increase production to five-million tonnes a year.

In the meantime, direct shipping ore (DSO) production will continue, with Pilbara pointing out that DSO mining was currently well ahead of the shipment programme, with excellent reconciliation to the required shipment specifications being achieved during mining.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.169 0.759s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close