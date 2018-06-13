Pilgangoora concentrator starts commissioning

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium developer Pilbara Minerals has started commissioning of the concentrator at its Pilgangoora lithium/tantalum project, in Western Australia.

First ore will be introduced to the fines production concentrate circuit with the coarse production circuit following in the coming weeks.

Pilbara told shareholders that the timing of the first fines concentrate to be generated during the commissioning remained on track to occur before the end of June.

The Stage 1 project at Pilgangoora will be a two-million-tonne-a-year operation, producing an average of 314 000 t/y of 6% spodumene concentrate and 321 000 lb/y of tantalite, over 36 years. The Stage 2 expansion would increase production to five-million tonnes a year.