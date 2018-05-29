Pilbara adds more resource at Pilgangoora

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Pilbara Minerals has reported a 36% increase in the mineral resource at its Pilgangoora lithium project, in Western Australia.

The company told shareholders that the resource was now estimated at 213-million tonnes, grading 1.32% spodumene and 116 parts per million (ppm) tantalum pentoxide containing 2.82-million tonnes of lithium oxide and 54.6-million pounds of tantalum pentoxide.

The measured and indicated resource has also seen a 35% increase, to 129-million tonnes containing 1.75-million tonnes of lithium oxide and 35.1-million pounds of tantalum pentoxide.

Pilbara MD and CEO Ken Brinsden said on Tuesday that the latest increase in what was already a significant resource inventory highlighted the outstanding nature of the deposit, and the significance of Pilgangoora as a major new long-life source of lithium raw materials.

“Another big jump in resource tonnes, a massive uplift in the measured and indicated resource categories and a higher overall lithia grade are the key features of this latest resource upgrade. This reinforces the outstanding credentials of Pilgangoora, which is by any measure, one of the most important lithium and tantalum resources globally.”

Brinsden said that with the project now just weeks away from the start of Stage 1 production, Pilbara could not be better placed to take full advantage of the burgeoning demand for lithium raw materials.

“Our focus now is very much on the upcoming commissioning and ramp-up activities, which will ensure that the company can make the all-important transition from developer to a globally significant new strategic metals supplier over the coming months.”

Brinsden noted that with over 150 000 m of reverse circulation and diamond drilling completed on the project, Pilgangoora had a sufficiently large resource inventory to underpin an expandable, low-cost mining operation for decades to come.