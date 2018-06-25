Phase 1 processing plant testwork proves positive for AfriTin’s Namibia mine

http://www.miningweekly.com
25th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim-listed AfriTin Mining has completed additional dense medium separation testwork for the upgraded Phase 1 processing plant at its Uis tin mine, in Namibia.

The testwork was on a bulk sample of 2 t, which is a representative sample of the V1 and V2 pegmatite bodies.

These pits were previously identified by AfriTin as priority targets to supply feed to the upgraded processing plant at Uis.

The highlights of the testwork include 85% Stage 1 tin recoveries in 2.66 and 2.62 grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm3) cut densities; up to 91% recoveries in Stage 2 separation, at a cut density of 2.9 g/cm3; and more than 60% tin dioxide grade in the final concentrate following removal of muscovite – a potential by-product.

These initial results confirm the beneficiation potential of the Uis pegmatites to produce a high-grade tin concentrate from a coarse run-of-mine feed, AfriTin reported on Monday.

Further testwork is under way to potentially enhance these results and to further prove the beneficiation capability of the fine fraction arising through the crushing of ore.

AfriTin CEO Anthony Viljoen said the completion of this testwork has been a key element of the final design for its Phase 1 processing plant at the Uis mine and bodes well for the expansion during Phase 2 of the project, which envisages a full-scale production facility of three-million tonnes a year.

The company remains on target for the production of first tin concentrate during the fourth quarter of this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

