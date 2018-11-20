http://www.miningweekly.com
Phase 1 drilling at IronRidge's Ghana lithium project confirms significant deposit

Lithium pegmatite

20th November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim-listed IronRidge Resources has compiled the results of a 58-hole, 8 210 m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at its Ewoyaa project, in Ghana.

The results include the last 13 holes drilled, which had multiple broad, high-grade lithium drill intersections returned at a 0.5% lithium oxide cutoff and maximum 10 m of internal dilution.

Highlights from the last 13 holes include 56 m at 1.71% lithium oxide from 48 m and 67 m at 1.32% lithium oxide from 37 m.

The final results received for the Phase 1 drill programme indicate that the Ewoyaa deposit comprises steeply east dipping to subvertical pegmatite dykes and bodies in the southern, central, north extension and north-east zones with interpreted true widths between 20 m and 100 m and remains open to the north.

A pitting programme is also under way to test for extensions.

COO Len Kolff stated on Tuesday that the Phase 1 drilling programme confirmed Ewoyaa’s potential as a significant lithium discovery and that the stable jurisdiction of Ghana bodes well for the future development of the company’s Cape Coast lithium portfolio.

Meanwhile, access and drill pad construction are under way for another 3 000 m exploration RC drilling programme at Abonko and Ewoyaa, as well as a 1 000 m diamond drill core programme for metallurgical testwork density and geotechnical sampling at Ewoyaa.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

