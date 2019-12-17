https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.10 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 14.42 Change: 0.10
Au 1477.04 $/oz Change: 2.02
Pt 927.69 $/oz Change: -4.94
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

PFS for Kore’s Congo project on track

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

PFS for Kore’s Congo project on track

17th December 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The pre-feasibility study (PFS) for potash exploration and development company Kore Potash’s Dougou extension (DX) at the Sintoukola potash project, in the Republic of Congo, is on track to be completed on budget in April 2020, with potentially improved financial outcomes.

Technical studies completed to date have identified a number of improvements over the scoping study with the potential to reduce both the capital cost and the operating cost of the project compared to the scoping study, the London- and Johannesburg-listed company said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Some of these improvements included a reduction of about 40% in the circulating brine flow rates, potential gas requirement reduction of up to 40% and an increase in the cavern footprint of up to 27%.

Further, Kore on Tuesday said that the life of the project extraction ratio might be improved with the potential to increase initial project life to 25 years, while the processing of the two-dimensional seismic survey data had reinforced and improved upon earlier interpretations of the sylvinite boundaries within the deposit.

Advertisement

With the current focus on the development of the lower capital cost of the DX project, the company said that it would continue to explore options to reduce the Kola capital cost but noted that it would not be planning further expenditure on the optimization of Kola in the near-term.

"This positive progress on the DX pre-feasibility study is very pleasing to see, the company is progressing high quality work to improve our understanding of the deposit and the chosen processing route,” Kore CE Brad Sampson said in a statement.

In the interim, however, the Kola bill of quantities exercise had identified a capital savings of more than $300-million in comparison to the definitive feasibility study capital cost.

Discussions with European engineering and construction groups also indicated that further optimisation activity, including design revisions, were likely to generate additional capital cost reductions.

Shifting Kore's focus onto a smaller, less capital-intensive project within the wider Sintoukola basin should allow the company to get to production faster and preserves optionality on the other deposits, Sampson concluded.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.266 1.037s - 392pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close